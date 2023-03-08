Ferencvaros visit Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the 2022-2023 Europa League. The game will be played at BayArena in Germany on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.
Bayer Leverkusen are having a very disappointing season in the Bundesliga as ninth place with only 31 points. However, after being third place in Group B of the Champions League, the Europa League came as a chance for redemption and they took advantage of it. In a thrilling series during the knockout round playoffs, Bayer Leverkusen eliminated Monaco following a penalty shoot-out.
On the other side, Ferencvaros are one of the biggest surprises in the Europa League. They were first place in Group H of the tournament over teams such as Monaco, Trabzonspor and Red Star Belgrade. That's how they automatically advanced to the Round of 16. In the Hungarian league, as it's been a tradition in the last years, they have a comfortable 14-point advantage over Kecskemeti TE. Ferencvaros can totally focus on Europa League.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 3:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM
Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros: TV channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 10 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5
Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7
Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RTL+, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+, VIX+