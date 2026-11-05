Dylan Larkin reportedly not lone Red Wings asset drawing Canadiens interest

With the Detroit Red Wings reportedly looking to get a deal done with Dylan Larkin, a new rumor has emerged linking another player on their roster to the Montreal Canadiens.

Speculation surrounding Dylan Larkin’s future with the Detroit Red Wings continues to mount among the Hockeytown faithful. Following recent developments at Little Caesars Arena, rumors of the captain’s impending departure have intensified, and now another cornerstone name has surfaced amid reported interest from the Montreal Canadiens.

According to NHL Network insider David Pagnotta on DFO Insider, defenseman Simon Edvinsson could be an alternative target commanding Montreal’s attention. “As much as Montreal…have had significant interest in Dylan Larkin…there’s also a lot of interest in Simon Edvinsson,” Pagnotta revealed.

Both players have dominated trade chatter surrounding Detroit. With the Red Wings reportedly seeking Larkin’s cooperation to navigate his trade protection, Edvinsson’s long-term standing with the organization appears just as tenuous.

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While recent reports involving Nikita Kucherov have cooled expectations surrounding a potential Larkin deal, the spotlight has shifted toward Edvinsson, who increasingly looks poised to finish the campaign in a different sweater.

Dylan Larkin before a Red Wings game.

What’s the situation with Edvinsson?

Edvinsson remains an unsigned restricted free agent after contract extension negotiations hit an impasse over significant salary discrepancies. With the NHL’s critical Dec. 1 signing deadline fast approaching—after which he becomes ineligible to skate this season—the 23-year-old blueliner considers a trade his most realistic path back onto the ice.

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While interim general manager Shawn Horcoff would ideally prefer to retain the young defenseman, Detroit is actively fielding calls across the league. Addressing a glaring organizational void down the middle, the Red Wings are demanding an established young center or an elite prospect in any potential return package.

Trade suitors for Edvinsson and Larkin

The San Jose Sharks have emerged as a primary suitor for Edvinsson, dangling young center depth such as Michael Misa and Filip Bystedt. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are aggressively pursuing him to anchor their top pairing alongside Charlie McAvoy, with the Seattle Kraken, Nashville Predators, and St. Louis Blues remaining firmly in contention.

Larkin’s market, by contrast, remains tightly constrained by his 10-team approved list. The Minnesota Wild have mounted a persistent pursuit centered around multiple first-round draft picks, while the Washington Capitals, Utah Mammoth, and Canadiens remain prominent contenders. However, Larkin’s refusal to expand his destination list continues to freeze out aggressive bids from outside his preferred circle.

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Key takeaways

The Montreal Canadiens have reportedly shown significant trade interest in defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

significant trade interest in defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Edvinsson remains an unsigned restricted free agent ahead of the Dec. 1 deadline.

restricted free agent ahead of the Dec. 1 deadline. The San Jose Sharks emerged as a primary trade suitor for Simon Edvinsson.