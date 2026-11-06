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Brian Schottenheimer reveals ‘hopeful’ mindset on George Pickens’ status for Week 9 vs Colts in 2026 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, expects to get George Pickens in his lineup in Week 9 vs Indianapolis Colts.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesHead coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are closely monitoring star wide receiver George Pickens ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Indianapolis Colts. The wideout has been battling a lingering hamstring issue throughout the week but head coach Brian Schottenheimer remains positive.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, head coach Brian Schottenheimer expressed optimism regarding his top wideout. Schottenheimer stated the organization remains “hopeful” that Pickens can suit up against the Colts.

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Consequently, the coaching staff anticipates a final determination following Friday’s official practice session. If cleared, Pickens will step into a favorable matchup vs the Colts to help Dallas rebound.

Pickens’ season has fell short of expectations

Pickens has endured an uneven 2026 NFL season after playing under the franchise tag this fall. Through eight starts, the dynamic wideout has totaled only 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns.

Furthermore, recurring physical issues have hindered his weekly explosiveness and overall target volume. He managed just two catches in last week’s frustrating loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

See also

Date for Jonathan Taylor trade reportedly set with NY Giants still in the mix

Ryan Flournoy is a certified WR3 that can help if Pickens misses game vs Colts

Backup wideout Ryan Flournoy is ready to get perimeter targets if Pickens faces playing limitations. The young receiver has steadily earned coaching trust through crisp intermediate route running and reliable hands.

Therefore, Flournoy can step cleanly into the WR2 role behind CeeDee Lamb if Pickens is out. His physical blocking and red-zone instincts provide quarterback Dak Prescott with dependable chain-moving support on Sunday.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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