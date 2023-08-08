AC Milan vs Panaitolikos: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly match in your country

AC Milan play against Panaitolikos this Wednesday, August 9 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

During the previous season, AC Milan achieved a remarkable feat in the UEFA Champions League, marking a significant improvement after several lackluster seasons. However, their journey was cut short in the semifinals by their archrivals Inter—a deeply painful outcome for the “Rossoneri.”

As a result, this season, their determination is set on pursuing what eluded them in the 2022/2023 campaign. To achieve this, they have diligently engaged in numerous friendly matches as part of their preparation. Presently, they are gearing up to face Panaitolikos, a team that struggled in the last iteration of the Greek Super League and is aiming for betterment in the ongoing year.

AC Milan vs Panaitolikos: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

AC Milan vs Panaitolikos: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

International: fanseat

USA: ESPN Sports, ESPN+