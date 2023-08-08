Salzburg vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly match in your country

Salzburg and Inter face off this Wednesday, August 9 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Inter’s previous season was undeniably strong; however, they recognize that it had the potential for even greater success. Despite not being counted among the primary favorites, they showcased remarkable resilience, propelling them to the UEFA Champions League final. There, they suffered a narrow defeat against Manchester City.

This year, their goal is to relentlessly pursue that same achievement. As for RB Salzburg, they have consistently maintained their supremacy in the Austrian Bundesliga. Yet, their aspiration lies in elevating their performance on the international stage. To accomplish this, there is no better strategy than to challenge the runners-up of the Champions League.

Salzburg vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (August 10)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (August 10)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (August 10)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (August 10)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (August 10)

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (August 10)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Salzburg vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Germany: servus tv

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, 214 DAZN Zone, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Mexico: Star+

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Norway: VG+

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Sweden: Sport Blade Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports