AC Milan play against Real Madrid in a 2024 international friendly game. Find out all essential details of this match such as dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

AC Milan vs Real Madrid: Where to watch and live stream 2024 friendly in your country

AC Milan take on Real Madrid in what will be a 2024 international club friendly match. This highly anticipated showdown has everyone buzzing, and we have all the details you need to catch the action, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming it live from anywhere in your country.

AC Milan are eager to bounce back after a disappointing season that fell short of expectations. While not pegged as favorites in either the Champions League or Serie A, the Rossoneri were still anticipated to put up a stronger fight in both competitions. With a revamped squad, they aim to reestablish their competitive edge.

Their pre-season friendlies against European powerhouses Manchester City and Real Madrid highlight the seriousness of their preparation. Meanwhile, the Merengues, coming off a stellar 2023/2024 season, are looking to maintain their momentum. Facing a formidable opponent like AC Milan in a friendly is part of their strategy to ensure they’re in top form for the upcoming challenges.

AC Milan vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in your country

Australia: 10:30 AM (August 1)

Canada: 8:30 PM

France: 2:30 AM (August 1)

Germany: 2:30 AM (August 1)

India: 6:00 AM (August 1)

Indonesia: 8:30 AM (August 1)

Ireland: 1:30 PM (August 1)

Italy: 2:30 AM (August 1)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (August 1)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (August 1)

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (August 1)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (August 1)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (August 1)

Spain: 2:30 AM (August 1)

UK: 1:30 AM (August 1)

USA: 8:30 PM (ET)

Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan) – IMAGO / GEPA pictures

AC Milan vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: Paramount+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vidio, Trans 7

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions Tour

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

USA: ESPN+, ESPN App