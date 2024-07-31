AC Milan take on Real Madrid in what will be a 2024 international club friendly match. This highly anticipated showdown has everyone buzzing, and we have all the details you need to catch the action, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming it live from anywhere in your country.
AC Milan are eager to bounce back after a disappointing season that fell short of expectations. While not pegged as favorites in either the Champions League or Serie A, the Rossoneri were still anticipated to put up a stronger fight in both competitions. With a revamped squad, they aim to reestablish their competitive edge.
Their pre-season friendlies against European powerhouses Manchester City and Real Madrid highlight the seriousness of their preparation. Meanwhile, the Merengues, coming off a stellar 2023/2024 season, are looking to maintain their momentum. Facing a formidable opponent like AC Milan in a friendly is part of their strategy to ensure they’re in top form for the upcoming challenges.
AC Milan vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in your country
Australia: 10:30 AM (August 1)
Canada: 8:30 PM
France: 2:30 AM (August 1)
Germany: 2:30 AM (August 1)
India: 6:00 AM (August 1)
Indonesia: 8:30 AM (August 1)
Ireland: 1:30 PM (August 1)
Italy: 2:30 AM (August 1)
Malaysia: 8:30 AM (August 1)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 2:30 AM (August 1)
Nigeria: 1:30 AM (August 1)
Portugal: 1:30 AM (August 1)
South Africa: 2:30 AM (August 1)
Spain: 2:30 AM (August 1)
UK: 1:30 AM (August 1)
USA: 8:30 PM (ET)
AC Milan vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Australia: Paramount+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
India: FanCode
Indonesia: Vidio, Trans 7
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions Tour
UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1
USA: ESPN+, ESPN App