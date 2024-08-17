AC Milan vs Torino: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 1

AC Milan will receive Torino in a game valid for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

The new Serie A season is underway, and teams across the league are setting their sights on various goals. AC Milan, after a disappointing campaign last year where they watched bitter rivals Inter lift the trophy, are among the title contenders determined to reclaim their position at the top of Italian soccer.

With a revamped squad, Milan are not only aiming to challenge domestically but also to reestablish their dominance on the European stage. Meanwhile, Torino, though not viewed as title favorites, are looking to punch above their weight this season, with aspirations of qualifying for European competition and making a significant impact.

AC Milan vs Torino: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (August 18)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 18)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 18)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 18)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 18)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

AC Milan vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN Fast+, DAZN2 Germany

International: Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, FOX Sports

