Soccer

AC Milan vs Torino: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 1

AC Milan will receive Torino in a game valid for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Luka Jovic of AC Milan
© IMAGO / Marco CanonieroLuka Jovic of AC Milan

By Leonardo Herrera

AC Milan and Torino will face each other in a match scheduled for Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. Discover all the vital details about this captivating showdown, including how to witness every moment of the action via TV broadcasts or live streaming options accessible in your country.

[Watch AC Milan vs Torino for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The new Serie A season is underway, and teams across the league are setting their sights on various goals. AC Milan, after a disappointing campaign last year where they watched bitter rivals Inter lift the trophy, are among the title contenders determined to reclaim their position at the top of Italian soccer.

With a revamped squad, Milan are not only aiming to challenge domestically but also to reestablish their dominance on the European stage. Meanwhile, Torino, though not viewed as title favorites, are looking to punch above their weight this season, with aspirations of qualifying for European competition and making a significant impact.

AC Milan vs Torino: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (August 18)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 18)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (August 18)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 18)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 18)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

AC Milan vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN Fast+, DAZN2 Germany
International: Bet365
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, FOX Sports

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

