Academico de Viseu vs Porto: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Primeira Liga game on August 29, 2026

Academico de Viseu host defending champions Porto at Estadio Municipal do Fontelo in Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga. With both teams facing very different challenges early in the season, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Academico de Viseu vs Porto Tournament Primeira Liga Date Saturday, August 29, 2026 Time 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Academico de Viseu vs Porto in the USA

Academico de Viseu vs. Porto will be available in the United States through beIN SPORTS, with coverage also offered on beIN SPORTS en Español for viewers who prefer Spanish-language commentary.

For those watching online, the match can be streamed through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Academico de Viseu vs Porto for free?

Fubo is offering a 5-day free trial that can be used to watch the match, provided the account is eligible for the promotional offer. The official listing for the game displays it as available to watch for $0 and includes a “Try for free” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Academico de Viseu and Porto arrive at Matchday 4 with very different objectives. Porto are defending the Primeira Liga title, while Academico are beginning their first season back in Portugal’s top flight in 37 years.

The match will be played at Estadio Municipal do Fontelo, where Academico are looking for another statement result after already earning a point away at Benfica this season.

Diogo Costa of Porto during the Portuguese Super Cup match (Source: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

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Porto have made a perfect start to their title defense. The Dragons won their first three league matches and enter the weekend with nine points from nine, having scored six goals without conceding.

Their latest league result was a 2-0 victory over Arouca, keeping Francesco Farioli‘s side at the top end of the early standings. Porto’s status as the reigning champions adds pressure to every league fixture, particularly against a newly promoted opponent they will be expected to beat.

The bigger storyline, however, may belong to Academico. The Viseu club secured promotion after finishing second in the 2025-26 Liga Portugal Meu Super with 59 points, ending a 37-year absence from the Portuguese top division.

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Its return began with an impressive 2-2 draw against Benfica, followed by a 1-0 home defeat to Santa Clara and another 2-2 draw against Maritimo. That leaves the promoted side with two points after three games.

Academico de Viseu vs Porto: Predicted Lineups

Academico de Viseu (4-3-3): Ewerton; Pedro Barcelos, Nikolaos Michelis, Anthony Correia, Robinho; Soufiane Messeguem, Samba Ceitil, Cihan Kahraman; Lorougnon Gohi, Andre Clovis, Guilherme.

Porto (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Zaidu Sanusi, Jakub Kiwior, Jan Bednarek, Alberto Costa; Gabri Veiga, Pablo Rosario, Victor Froholdt; Pepe, Andre Silva, William Gomes.

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What time is the Academico de Viseu vs Porto match?

The Academico de Viseu vs. Porto match kicks off today, Saturday, August 29, at 10:00 AM ET. The official listing gives the U.S. kickoff time as 10:00 AM ET, while Liga Portugal and the clubs list the local Portuguese kickoff for 5:00 PM.