Rio Ave vs Porto: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Portuguese Primeira Liga game on August 15, 2026

Rio Ave host Porto at Estadio do Rio Ave Futebol Clube in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga. Porto are defending their title, while Rio Ave seek their first points. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Rio Ave vs Porto Tournament Portuguese Primeira Liga Date Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Rio Ave vs Porto in the USA

The Rio Ave vs Porto match will be available to viewers in the United States through beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with Fubo also offering access to beIN SPORTS as part of its streaming lineup.

Can I watch Rio Ave vs Porto for free?

Fubo currently offers a free trial on eligible plans, so some viewers may be able to watch Rio Ave vs Porto without paying upfront. The platform’s official website currently shows a 5-day free trial for its Core plan.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Rio Ave vs Porto is a Matchday 2 fixture of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga, but the two teams arrive at Estadio do Rio Ave Futebol Clube with very different objectives. Porto opened the campaign with a 2-0 victory over Alverca, while Rio Ave began the season with a 1-0 defeat away to Gil Vicente.

Porto‘s result against Alverca was particularly significant because it marked the beginning of the club’s title defense. The Dragons won the 2025-26 Primeira Liga, their 31st Portuguese league title, returning to the top of the domestic game after three seasons without the championship.

Pepe of Porto during a pre-season friendly match (Source: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

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Francesco Farioli‘s side also started the new campaign with several of the players who played important roles in last season’s championship run. Against Alverca, Andre Silva and Gabri Veiga scored from the penalty spot, while goalkeeper Diogo Costa made several important saves to preserve the clean sheet. The only concern was Silva leaving the game with physical discomfort.

Rio Ave face a much tougher test after losing their opening match at Gil Vicente. The club is now coached by Sotiris Sylaidopoulos, and the team has undergone changes to its attacking options. Their official schedule confirms that the Porto game will be its first home fixture of the new league campaign.

The recent head-to-head record also gives Porto the advantage. The Dragons won 1-0 in their most recent meeting in February 2026, while the previous league encounter in Vila do Conde ended in a 1-1 draw.

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Rio Ave vs Porto: Predicted Lineups

Rio Ave (4-2-3-1): Ennio van der Gouw; Georgios Liavas, Francisco Petrasso, Gustavo Mancha, Nelson Abbey; Jakub Brabec, Diogo Nascimento; Roland Galcik, Ryan Guilherme, Jalen Blesa; Clayton Bezerra.

Porto (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Martim Fernandes, Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior, Zaidu Sanusi; Victor Froholdt, Pablo Rosario, Gabri Veiga; William Gomes, Deniz Gul, Pepe.

What time is the Rio Ave vs Porto match?

The Rio Ave vs Porto match kicks off on Saturday, August 15, at 3:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 8:30 PM local time in Portugal, with the U.S. start time adjusted for the time difference.

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