Porto vs Torreense: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Portuguese Super Cup on August 1, 2026

Porto face Torreense at Estadio Municipal Cidade de Coimbra in the 2026 Portuguese Super Cup final. With the first official trophy of the season on the line, here is how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Porto vs. Torreense Tournament Portuguese Super Cup Date Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time 3:15 PM ET / 12:15 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS XTRA Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Tubi

How to watch Porto vs Torreense in the USA

Porto vs Torreense will be available to watch in the USA on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS XTRA. The Portuguese Super Cup final will also be available to stream through Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and Tubi.

Can I watch Porto vs Torreense for free?

Fans in the USA may be able to watch Porto vs Torreense for free through Tubi and beIN SPORTS XTRA, which offer free streaming access depending on availability.

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Another option is Fubo’s free trial for eligible new users, which includes access to beIN SPORTS channels and allows fans to watch the match without paying during the trial period.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Porto and Torreense will face each other in the 2026 Portuguese Super Cup final, with the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira trophy on the line. The match will be the first official game of the 2026/27 season in Portugal.

Porto enter the final looking to begin the new campaign with another trophy and continue their strong tradition. The Dragons secured the league title in 2025/26 and will try to add another Super Cup to their historic trophy cabinet, while also building confidence before the start of domestic and European competitions.

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For Torreense, this match represents one of the biggest moments in the club’s history. After defeating Sporting CP in the Taça de Portugal final to claim a historic cup title, the club from Torres Vedras now has the opportunity to win another major trophy by facing one of Portugal’s traditional giants.

The matchup also offers an early test for both squads before the new season gets underway. Francesco Farioli‘s team will look to prove why they remain one of Portugal’s biggest clubs, while Luis Tralhao‘s side will attempt to continue their historic rise and create another memorable chapter.

What time is the Porto vs Torreense match?

The Porto vs Torreense match kicks off on Saturday, August 1, at 3:15 PM ET. The final is scheduled to start at 8:15 PM local time in Portugal from Estadio Municipal Cidade de Coimbra.

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Eastern Time: 3:15 PM

Central Time: 2:15 PM

Mountain Time: 1:15 PM

Pacific Time: 12:15 PM