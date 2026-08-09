Porto vs Alverca: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Primeira Liga match on August 9, 2026

Porto host Alberca at the Stadium do Dragao for matchday 1 of the Primeira Liga as they look for a great start to the competition. Here is how to catch every minute of the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Porto vs Alverca Tournament Primeira Liga Date Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol Live Stream fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Porto vs Alverca in the USA

Fans in the USA will have the option to watch the match on TV via beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Espanol. However, they will also have streaming options with fuboTV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Porto vs Alverca for free?

Yes, you can watch Porto vs Alverca for free in the USA by signing up for Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided you are an eligible new subscriber. The trial includes access to the channels carrying the match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Porto sit in fourth place in the standings and head into the start of the season with momentum after winning the Portuguese Supercup with a tight 1-0 victory against Torreense. Francesco Farioli, architect of the club’s 31st league title, features reinforcements such as In-beom Hwang and Andre Silva. In their last five matches, the Dragons accumulated three wins and one draw, showing a solidity that supports their status as favorites.

Diogo Costa of Porto looks on during the UEFA Europa League 2025/26 Round of 16 First Leg match

Alverca sit in 17th place in the standings and are going through a difficult period, without wins in their last five matches while accumulating draws and losses.

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The departure of their goalscorer Marezi to Almeria, along with Sandro Lima, Lincoln, and other forwards, left the attack severely weakened. Under the direction of debutant Sergio Ferreira, the club, partially owned by Vinicius Junior, faces a massive challenge to compete in the top flight.

What time is the Porto vs Alverca match?

The match will be played on Saturday, August 9, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM ET. Here are the kickoff times across the United States:

Eastern Time (ET): 1:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 12:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 11:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 10:00 AM