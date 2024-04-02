Adidas, who have two years remaining on their historic partnership with the German National Team, before the four-time World champions begin a partnership with Nike, have issued an order for stores to be mindful of selling a jersey with the number 44 on the back.

According to reports, the font style used for the name and numbers on the new Adidas Germany kits could resemble the SS rune when using the number 44. Adidas and the German federation have commented that it was not their intention to have anything remotely resembling the SS rune of the Nazi party on their apparel.

Oliver Brüggen, Adidas Senior Director of PR in Europe, stated, “We as a company are committed to opposing xenophobia, anti-Semitism, violence and hatred in every form.”

Adidas and Germany won’t issue number 44 on the new kit

The SS The Schutzstaffel was a major paramilitary organization under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany, and later throughout German-occupied Europe during World War II. The SS was responsible for atrocious war crimes from the holocaust to the murder, enslavement, and pillaging of millions during the second World War and their occupation of most of Europe before their defeat to the Allies in 1945.

As a precaution and despite stating on X that “none of the parties involved (Adidas and German Federation) saw any proximity to Nazi symbolism”, the clothing brand is informing its suppliers to not sell the new kit with the number 44.

The new kits coincide with the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament to be held in Germany, where the Germans will search for their fourth Euro Cup title, becoming the team to have won the tournament the most.