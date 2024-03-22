Nike’s new England Euro 2024 kit is under fire as former players and fans are not happy at all that a version of the St George’s Cross has purple and blue horizontal stripes on it, the jersey has been dubbed “the woke kit”.



The England FA issued a statement upon the kit’s release by stating: “The new England 2024 Home kit has a number of design elements which were meant as a tribute to the 1966 World Cup winning team… It is not the first time that different colored St George’s cross-inspired designs have been used on England shirts.



“We understand what it means to our fans, and how it unites and inspires, and it will be displayed prominently at Wembley tomorrow – as it always is – when England play Brazil.”



Former players speak out over England kit



Harry Redknapp did not hold back calling the kit “an absolute disgrace”. Peter Shilton told GB News: “I am totally against it, which I don’t think is a surprise. I mean I am a traditionalist, really. I think we have seen a lot of design changes on shirts and that’s to get the fans to buy the new shirt every time it changes.



“But now they are messing with the colors on a national flag, and you know, where would it stop once it starts? Is the next shirt going to have more changes in color? So, I am against it, I think it is wrong.”



David Seaman another former England goalkeeper stated, “leave it alone” in regard to changing the color patterns and also stated “will they to change Three Lions to three cats?“



The new England kit will debut against Brazil in a friendly match at Wembley Stadium.