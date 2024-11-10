Martino’s surprising seven-word message about Messi’s future after Inter Miami’s MLS playoffs exit

After Inter Miami's elimination at the hands of Atlanta United in the first round of the playoffs, Tata Martino addressed Lionel Messi's future in MLS.

Lionel Messi‘s quest to win the MLS Cup with Inter Miami came to an end as the team lost 3-2 to Atlanta United in the deciding match of their best-of-three series, eliminating them in the first round of the playoffs. Following the defeat, head coach Tata Martino made surprising comments about Messi’s future with the team.

“I actually don’t know how limited [Messi’s time in MLS] is,” Martino admitted, according to The Daily Mirror. “There is a question of time passing, but I would not dare to say that it is so short,” he added regarding the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future.

Messi’s contract with Inter Miami runs until December 2025, leaving him enough time to consider his next steps. The World Cup champion has expressed his commitment to the club’s growth. “My love for this sport is immense. We came here to make this club even greater. I didn’t come to retire,” he said in October while accepting Marca’s America Legend award.

Miami’s high expectations dashed

Miami had a dominant MLS regular season, winning the Supporters’ Shield as the team with the most points across both Conferences. They entered the playoffs as favorites to win the MLS Cup but faltered after taking the lead in the quarterfinal series. Despite winning the opening match (2-1) at Chase Stadium, Atlanta United forced a decider with a home victory (2-1).

ionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts against Atlanta United during the second half of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

In the final match, Matias Rojas scored early for Miami, but Jamal Thiare’s quick double put Atlanta ahead. Despite Brad Guzan’s impressive performance in goal, Messi leveled the game with a close-range header. However, Bartosz Silsz‘s late winner sealed the upset for Atlanta.

Martino defends Inter Miami’s progress amid disappointment

While Messi has lifted trophies with Miami, including the Supporters’ Shield, he has yet to win the MLS Cup since joining the team. Last year, Miami failed to make the playoffs, largely due to Messi’s injury.

Reflecting on the team’s progress, Martino said, “If you look at the context in which this began, it seems to me that the club’s progress is significant. Comparing the final game of last season to today’s playoff loss, it’s clear the club’s objectives have evolved. I see no reason why the team can’t continue to push forward next year.“

He added, “What happened this year—the good and the bad—has been better than anything in the club’s history. ” Looking ahead, Miami will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup next year, having qualified as the Supporters’ Shield winner and host nation representative.