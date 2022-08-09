Agropecuario will play against Boca Juniors for the round of 16 of the 2022 Copa Argentina. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online in the United States.

For the round of 16 of the 2022 Argentine Cup, Boca Juniors will face Agropecuario at the Padre Ernesto Martearena Stadium. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The round of 16 of the Copa Argentina begins and it is the turn of one of the main candidates to win this contest. Despite the fact that in their last games they have not shown a high level, Boca Juniors are undoubtedly, together with their rivals River Plate, the two top candidates to win this 2022 edition of the Copa Argentina.

They won't have it easy against a team like Agropecuario that, although not exactly one of the best in the Primera Nacional, but in this Copa Argentina come from giving one of the biggest surprises of the round of 32: they beat Racing 2-1. Against the "Xeneizes" it will also be a difficult game, but they have the confidence to repeat what they did against the "Academia".

Agropecuario vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Time: 8:10 PM (ET)

Location: Padre Ernesto Martearena Stadium, Salta, Argentina

Live Stream: FuboTV

Agropecuario vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:10 PM

CT: 7:10 PM

MT: 6:10 PM

PT: 5:10 PM

Agropecuario vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Agropecuario is a team that is only 10 years old, a very young institution compared to others in the first two categories of Argentine soccer. For this reason, it is not strange that between them and Boca Juniors there have been no matches recorded in history, therefore this round of 16 of the Copa Argentina will be the first between the two.

How to watch or live stream Agropecuario vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game that Agropecuario and Boca Juniors will play this Wednesday, August 10 at the Padre Ernesto Martearena Stadium, Salta, Argentina for the round of 16 of 2022 Copa Argentina will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports International.

Agropecuario vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -250 odds, while Agropecuario have +650. A tie would finish in a +320 payout.

Caliente Agropecuario +650 Tie +320 Boca Juniors -250

*Odds via Caliente