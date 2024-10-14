Trending topics:
soccer

AI predicts which South American countries will qualify for 2026 World Cup

As CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers reach the halfway point, Artificial Intelligence has made a bold prediction on which countries will secure spots for the 2026 World Cup.

Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Julian Alvarez, Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina and Enzo Fernandez of Argentina celebrate after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal
© Elsa/Getty ImagesEmiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Julian Alvarez, Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina and Enzo Fernandez of Argentina celebrate after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal

By Gianni Taina

With the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup—set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico—reaching its midway point, the CONMEBOL qualifiers have heated up following the first of two October FIFA matchdays.

In this stage of qualification, certain teams like Argentina and Colombia are sitting comfortably, while others are in strong contention to grab one of the coveted spots. On the flip side, some nations are facing uphill battles, clinging to their slim hopes of qualification.

In this competitive environment, Artificial Intelligence has entered the conversation with a bold prediction. The AI tool “Copilot” was asked which South American nations are likely to qualify based on the current standings—and its response was clear.

Advertisement

Teams predicted to qualify, according to AI

“Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador, and Bolivia will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, Venezuela will secure a playoff spot.” This forecast takes into account the current standings in the South American Qualifiers.

Julian Alvarez of Argentina and teammates celebrate with the Copa America 2024 trophy after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile. Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Julian Alvarez of Argentina and teammates celebrate with the Copa America 2024 trophy after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile. Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Advertisement

Based on this AI prediction, the teams expected to miss out on World Cup qualification are Paraguay, Peru, and Chile.

Coach Scaloni&#039;s plans for Lionel Messi and Argentina ahead of World Cup Qualifier against Bolivia

see also

Coach Scaloni's plans for Lionel Messi and Argentina ahead of World Cup Qualifier against Bolivia

These predictions are based on each team’s performance so far. However, the qualifiers are highly competitive, and anything can happen in the remaining matches,” “Copilot” added, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the tournament.

Advertisement

Southamerican Qualifiers standings

With one match left to conclude the October Southamerican Qualifiers, these are the current standings:

#TeamMPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Argentina9612135819
2Colombia944196316
3Uruguay9432136715
4Brazil9414119213
5Ecuador943264212
6Bolivia94051115-412
7Venezuela925278-111
8Paraguay 924323-110
9Peru 9136310-76
10Chile9126514-95
Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jayden Daniels loses key Commanders teammate, HC Dan Quinn confirms
NFL

NFL News: Jayden Daniels loses key Commanders teammate, HC Dan Quinn confirms

NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Brett Veach, Patrick Mahomes about Chiefs' WRs
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Brett Veach, Patrick Mahomes about Chiefs' WRs

NBA News: LeBron James delivers honest answer on possibility of playing with Stephen Curry again
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James delivers honest answer on possibility of playing with Stephen Curry again

NCAAF News: Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava loses key teammate for the rest of the season due to injury
College Football

NCAAF News: Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava loses key teammate for the rest of the season due to injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo