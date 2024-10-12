Trending topics:
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Coach Scaloni's plans for Lionel Messi and Argentina ahead of World Cup Qualifier against Bolivia

Argentina's national team is set to face Bolivia next Tuesday in their South American 2026 World Cup qualifier, and head coach Lionel Scaloni is planning some changes to the squad, including one that will impact Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during an international friendly match between Argentina and Panama
© Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina reacts during an international friendly match between Argentina and Panama

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

In their first match of the October international break, Argentina secured a 1-1 draw against Venezuela, maintaining their position as sole leaders of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Now, with Bolivia visiting Buenos Aires, Scaloni is contemplating several adjustments to the starting lineup, including a potential change in Messi’s attacking partner.

Lautaro Martinez is expected to have a strong chance of starting as the center forward, replacing Julian Alvarez—a rotation that has become common in recent games. Both Martinez and Alvarez are performing well for their clubs and the national team, making this decision a key talking point. What remains certain is that Messi will keep his spot in the lineup.

In defense, Tottenham’s Cristian Romero is set to return after serving a suspension for accumulated yellow cards, likely replacing German Pezzella. Another potential change involves Nicolas Otamendi, who scored against Venezuela. Scaloni may choose to keep Otamendi in the lineup or opt for Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez instead.

Advertisement

Additionally, there could be a switch at right-back, with Gonzalo Montiel potentially starting after good showing last Thursday, which might push Nahuel Molina to the bench.

Lautaro Martínez from Argentina

Lautaro Martínez from Argentina

Advertisement

Scaloni’s midfield options

Head coach Lionel Scaloni also faces decisions in midfield. Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernandez are expected to retain their starting positions, while Alexis Mac Allister could return after missing the Venezuela match due to muscle discomfort sustained at Liverpool.

Lionel Messi’s former Argentina teammate Mascherano reveals unknown talent of the Inter Miami star

see also

Lionel Messi’s former Argentina teammate Mascherano reveals unknown talent of the Inter Miami star

The final midfield spot could go to either Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso or Botafogo’s Thiago Almada, who started against Venezuela. However, Scaloni may also consider keeping Julian Alvarez in the lineup, playing him in a wider role on the left wing, a position he has filled on multiple occasions this season with Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement
alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Jimmy Butler's brutally honest confession about the money he earns with the Miami Heat
NBA

NBA News: Jimmy Butler's brutally honest confession about the money he earns with the Miami Heat

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady reportedly to be approved as Las Vegas Raiders minority owner
NFL

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady reportedly to be approved as Las Vegas Raiders minority owner

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards makes bold statement over Grizzlies star Ja Morant
NBA

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards makes bold statement over Grizzlies star Ja Morant

Mike Tyson raises the stakes with a new price after Jake Paul's crazy $5M bet
Boxing

Mike Tyson raises the stakes with a new price after Jake Paul's crazy $5M bet

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo