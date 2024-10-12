Coach Scaloni's plans for Lionel Messi and Argentina ahead of World Cup Qualifier against Bolivia

Argentina's national team is set to face Bolivia next Tuesday in their South American 2026 World Cup qualifier, and head coach Lionel Scaloni is planning some changes to the squad, including one that will impact Lionel Messi.

In their first match of the October international break, Argentina secured a 1-1 draw against Venezuela, maintaining their position as sole leaders of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Now, with Bolivia visiting Buenos Aires, Scaloni is contemplating several adjustments to the starting lineup, including a potential change in Messi’s attacking partner.

Lautaro Martinez is expected to have a strong chance of starting as the center forward, replacing Julian Alvarez—a rotation that has become common in recent games. Both Martinez and Alvarez are performing well for their clubs and the national team, making this decision a key talking point. What remains certain is that Messi will keep his spot in the lineup.

In defense, Tottenham’s Cristian Romero is set to return after serving a suspension for accumulated yellow cards, likely replacing German Pezzella. Another potential change involves Nicolas Otamendi, who scored against Venezuela. Scaloni may choose to keep Otamendi in the lineup or opt for Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, there could be a switch at right-back, with Gonzalo Montiel potentially starting after good showing last Thursday, which might push Nahuel Molina to the bench.

Lautaro Martínez from Argentina

Advertisement

Scaloni’s midfield options

Head coach Lionel Scaloni also faces decisions in midfield. Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernandez are expected to retain their starting positions, while Alexis Mac Allister could return after missing the Venezuela match due to muscle discomfort sustained at Liverpool.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s former Argentina teammate Mascherano reveals unknown talent of the Inter Miami star

The final midfield spot could go to either Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso or Botafogo’s Thiago Almada, who started against Venezuela. However, Scaloni may also consider keeping Julian Alvarez in the lineup, playing him in a wider role on the left wing, a position he has filled on multiple occasions this season with Atletico Madrid.