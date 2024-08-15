Ajax vs Panathinaikos: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 Europa League in your country

Ajax play against Panathinaikos in the second leg of the 2024/2025 Europa League third round qualifiers. Find out here the complete coverage of this game, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Ajax are set to face Panathinaikos in the second leg of the 2024/2025 Europa League third-round qualifiers, a crucial clash for both teams. Fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch the match live, whether on TV or streaming in your country.

As the UEFA Europa League knockout stages heat up, the fate of Ajax and Panathinaikos hangs in the balance. Ajax hold a slim advantage after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory in Greece, setting them up with the upper hand for the return leg at home. Despite this, Ajax cannot afford to be complacent. Panathinaikos, now with nothing to lose, is expected to come out swinging, aiming to overturn the deficit and level the aggregate score.

With just a single goal separating the two teams, the tie remains incredibly tight. Ajax will need to defend their lead with determination, while Panathinaikos will be pushing relentlessly for the win that could turn the series in their favor. The stakes are high, and the upcoming match promises to be a thrilling contest as both sides battle for a place in the next round.

Ajax vs Panathinaikos: Kick-Off Time in your country

Croatia: 8:15 PM

Israel: 9:15 PM

Greece: 9:15 PM

Netherlands: 8:15 PM

Jordan Henderson of AFC Ajax and Dimitris Limnios of Panathinaikos FC battle for the ball – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Ajax vs Panathinaikos: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

International: Bet365

Israel: 5Sport

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport