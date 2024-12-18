Is Neymar a bad influence on Vinicius? World Cup winner slams both stars after The Best award

Having won La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup, and the European Super Cup with Real Madrid this year, Vinicius Junior earned FIFA’s The Best 2024 award, recognizing him as the most outstanding player of the year. However, a 1990 World Cup winner with Germany expressed a different opinion, comparing Vini unfavorably to Neymar.

“For me, he’s the second Neymar,” Lothar Matthaus said of Vinicius during an interview with Bild after the FIFA awards ceremony. “Vini Jr. has great finishing, speed—everything is world-class—but his behavior is on the wrong path… Neymar is the wrong role model.”

Matthaus drew comparisons between Vinicius and Neymar, highlighting their immense talent while criticizing their behavior on and off the pitch. “He incites the crowd, gets into fights with opponents, and provokes with gestures,” Matthaus remarked about Vini, suggesting such actions detract from his professionalism.

The 63-year-old former Bayern Munich star also offered advice for the Real Madrid winger to fully realize his potential. “Vini Jr. needs to mature. He has the skills and the club to become a world-class footballer,” Matthaus explained. “He’s a super talent, but like Neymar, he gets in his own way.”

Lothar Matthaus at the victory celebration on the pitch with the World Cup trophy, after FIFA World Cup 1990 Final in Italy.

Disagreement with FIFA’s decision

Just a few weeks ago, Rodri was named the best player of the season by France Football Magazine, edging out Vinicius Junior, who finished as the runner-up. However, FIFA’s voting reversed the outcome, awarding Vinicius the prestigious The Best trophy instead.

In addition to criticizing the behavior of both Vinicius and Neymar, Lothar Matthaus voiced his disagreement with FIFA’s decision to honor Vinicius. Instead, he sided with France Football’s choice. “For me, Rodri was the right choice for the Ballon d’Or. He has more charisma, more intelligence,” the former Bayern Munich star stated.

Matthaus’ legacy gives weight to his words

As one of the most decorated players in soccer history, Lothar Matthaus brings considerable authority to his opinions. A standout figure for over two decades, he excelled at Bayern Munich during two stints (1984–1988 and 1992–2000) and had a successful spell at Inter Milan in between.

Matthaus represented Germany in five World Cups, famously captaining his team to victory in 1990. He also won the European Championship in 1980 with the national team.

His versatility allowed him to thrive both as a midfielder and later as a sweeper, earning him the Ballon d’Or in 1990. Even Argentine legend Diego Maradona once praised Matthaus, saying, “He is the best rival I’ve ever had. I guess that’s enough to define him.”