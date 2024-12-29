Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's grateful message to 'idol' Neymar after Globe Soccer Awards

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal had some words of appreciation for Neymar, whom he called his “idol” after the two stars crossed paths during the latest edition of the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

The 17-year-old was recognized as the best “Emerging Talent” at the Gala, held on December 27th, following a breakthrough season that saw him play a key role in Spain’s UEFA Euro 2024 triumph

After receiving the award, Yamal was asked by Mundo Deportivo of how he maintains himself grounded as he keeps receiving immense praise at such a young age. “At the end of the day, I focus on thinking and playing football,” he responded, before sending a message to the Brazilian icon.

“I am incredibly thankful for all the legends who have spoken kindly about me, especially Neymar, who has been my idol forever,“ he added. Yamal has previously expressed his admiration for Neymar, posting pictures of himself wearing the Brazilian’s iconic Santos No. 10 shirt.

Lamine Yamal and Neymar pose together during the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards (Instagram: @lamineyamal)

Back in 2023, Yamal also admitted to El Chiringuito that while Messi was the “best in the history” but the one he liked to watch was Neymar. During the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards, he had the chance to talk to the Brazilian, and he even shared a picture on Instagram.

Messi and Yamal’s recent collaboration

Recently, Messi and Yamal collaborated on an advertising campaign for Adidas’ new Messi’s collection of shoes and sportswear. In a video shared by the brand, Yamal revealed the quality he admires the most about Messi, saying that it was his consistency.

“I really admire Messi’s mentality, how he always seeks to win. He has won a lot of titles and the Ballon d’Or, but he always wants more,” Yamal said. “Even when he didn’t win the World Cup, he never stopped trying. That’s something I like a lot, and it’s very difficult. When you win a title, you can relax a little bit, but he never did that. And certainly now he has the desire to win more titles and more World Cups,” he added.

Raphinha thinks Lamine is similar to Neymar

While Yamal has often drawn comparisons to Messi, his teammate Raphinha, who also plays with Neymar in Brazil, has said that he is more similar to the Al Hilal star. “I see him more like Neymar – the dribbling, how fast he thinks to dribble. When you think you can steal the ball from him, he does something you’ve never seen in your life,” he told El Pais about his teammate.

Yamal’s impact extends beyond the impressive statistics of six goals and 12 assists in 21 Barcelona appearances this season. He possesses an exceptional footballing intellect and a remarkable ability to navigate congested areas, setting him apart from his peers.