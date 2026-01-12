Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Cristiano Ronaldo chases first win in 2026

Al Hilal host Al Nassr today in a decisive Saudi Pro League showdown, with the title race firmly in focus as the two sides occupy the top two spots in the standings. Al Hilal enter the match as league leaders and slight favorites, but Al Nassr arrive with a major storyline of their own, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, as they look to regain momentum in a season-defining fixture.

[Watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr live now in the USA on Fubo]

Al Hilal sit first in the table with 35 points and have been the most consistent side in the competition, remaining unbeaten through 13 league matches. Under head coach Simone Inzaghi, they have built a well-balanced squad across every line, powered by high-level talent such as Marcos Leonardo, Darwin Núñez, Rúben Neves, and Sergej Milinković-Savić, allowing them to control matches and grind out results.

Al Nassr trail closely behind in second place with 31 points, though they arrive after a difficult stretch in which they went winless over three matches, collecting one draw and two losses after previously holding first place comfortably. Ronaldo has featured heavily, playing in the last five matches over a two-week span. While he scored in the most recent loss to Al Qadsiah, it was not enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat. As a result, Al Nassr now look to respond in one of the most important matches of their season.