Lane Kiffin, LSU witness departing talent transfer amid Sam Leavitt’s arrival

Signing Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers completed one of the biggest transfers in college football. However, the school has now learned an experienced offensive lineman is now leaving for another program in the NCAA.

Ever since Kiffin announced his decision to leave Ole Miss for the head coaching job in LSU, there hasn’t been a dull day in Baton Rouge. Drama and noise seems to follow Nick Saban’s apprentice everywhere, and the Tigers have learned that quickly. As if the twists and turns around Leavitt’s transfer weren’t enough, LSU has now learned a Big Ten program has signed a former offensive lineman in Louisiana.

“LSU transfer OL Paul Mubenga has committed to Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers,” as reported by college football insider Hayes Fawcett and On3. As Mubenga moves on to his next chapter in Lincoln, he has two years of eligibility remaining.

Mubenga enrolled at Louisiana State University in 2023, but as he redshirted his true freshman year, he will be a redshirt junior in 2026, when he hopes to help Rhule and the Huskers bounce back after a disappointing 2025 NCAA campaign.

Head coach Matt Rhule of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Nebraska’s situation

In the blink of an eye, the 2025 season spiraled out of control for Rhule and Nebraska. Dylan Raiola suffered a season-ending injury, which was troubling enough on its own. Shortly after, the former five-star recruit announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Raiola has now transferred to the Oregon Ducks, where he hopes to become the No. 1 quarterback in Dan Lanning’s offense. That, however, largely depends on whether Dante Moore declares for the NFL Draft or returns for one last year in college football.

Nebraska needs a QB1

With Dylan Raiola out of the picture, Nebraska is in dire need of a starting quarterback. Mubenga’s addition may be exciting, but Raiola’s departure far overshadows it.

As Kiffin and LSU secured the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal, expect the Cornhuskers to take an aggressive approach with the remaining candidates. However, the pool of prospects is drying up quickly, as every school races to finalize their rosters.

Mubenga and Raiola’s journey

Mubenga (recruiting class of 2023) and Raiola (class of 2024) played together at Buford High School, but they will just miss the chance to join forces in college, as Raiola left Nebraska shortly before Mubenga transferred there.

