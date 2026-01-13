Ravens let Mike Tomlin know if he’s candidate to replace John Harbaugh after Steelers exit

With both John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin out of the AFC North, many fans have begun to wonder whether Tomlin could make a stunning move to replace Harbaugh. Now, the Baltimore Ravens have made their stance clear on the potential arrival of the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach.

On Tuesday, the Steelers confirmed that Mike Tomlin had parted ways with the organization. Shortly after his exit, rumors began to swirl about his next destination, with the Ravens emerging as an unexpected and controversial possibility.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was informed of Tomlin’s departure during a press conference and was asked whether the team would pursue him for the vacant head coaching position. His response left many intrigued across the league.

“Holy s***, Mike, wouldn’t that be awesome?” Bisciotti said when asked whether Tomlin could be a candidate for Baltimore. “Only if John (Harbaugh) takes the Pittsburgh job. Wouldn’t that be interesting? I don’t know—maybe what happened last week (with the Steelers eliminating the Ravens) that disqualified him.”

Jokes aside, could Tomlin become the Ravens’ head coach?

With John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin leaving the Ravens and the Steelers, respectively, many fans are wondering whether either coach could remain in the AFC North and take over a team they battled year after year.

After joking, Bisciotti shifted to a more serious tone and spoke candidly about his respect for Tomlin. “Good for Mike. I don’t know—talk to him,” the owner added. “I love Mike. I’ve admired Mike for 18 years, and that’s really shocking that he did it that way. That’s kind of crazy.”

However, according to reports, Tomlin plans to take a year away from the NFL. He is expected to work as a TV analyst during the 2026 season, with a potential return to coaching in 2027 if he decides to continue his career, but with one team already ruled out.

With Tomlin’s departure, the Steelers’ head coaching history will soon add a new name. The AFC North is set to look very different in 2026—but could Harbaugh or Tomlin ultimately choose to stay in the division, just on opposite sidelines?

Is Arthur Smith an option to replace Mike Tomlin?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already begun their search for new head coach candidates to replace the historic Mike Tomlin, but the answer may come from within the organization rather than outside it.

According to reports, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has emerged as a potential internal candidate to replace Tomlin. Smith is also expected to draw interest from other teams with head coaching vacancies, meaning Pittsburgh may need to act quickly if it wants to keep him in the building.