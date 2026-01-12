Trending topics:
Where to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Hilal will face Al Nassr for the Matchday 15 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Al Hilal will face off against Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr in the Matchday 15 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

After opening the season with 10 wins and a draw, Al Nassr has cooled off with two straight losses, underscoring how unforgiving the Saudi Pro League can be. That slide leads into a heavyweight matchup with league-leading Al Hilal.

Thanks to an impressive run, Al Hilal capitalized on those setbacks to build a four-point cushion at the top with 35 points. A Hilal win would push the gap to seven, while an Al Nassr response would trim it to one, making this clash a defining moment in the title race.

When will the Al Hilal vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Hilal play against Al Nassr for the Matchday 15 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Monday, January 12. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Theo Hernandez of Al-Hilal – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Theo Hernandez of Al-Hilal – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Hilal and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: DirecTV Stream, FS2 and FOX Deportes.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
