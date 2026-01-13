Trending topics:
MLB Insider gives timeline over Kyle Tucker’s decision amid NY Mets interest

The New York Mets and plenty of other teams in the MLB are pushing to get Kyle Tucker on their rosters, and according to the latest reports, the timeline is getting near decision-making time.

By Bruno Milano

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Chicago Cubs
The New York Mets have shown plenty of interest in many players this offseason but haven’t been able to close the deals. However, there is a timeline where they could know what will happen with Kyle Tucker and see if he decides to land in the Big Apple.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, “I would not be surprised if it were this week, next week, sometime soon. In other words, the fact is that the Mets will know Tucker’s decision very soon.

The Mets need to land Tucker, otherwise, the alternatives are not great. The Mets are also trying to land Cody Bellinger, but the Yankees seem to be in pole position to keep those services.

Mets are somewhat desperate

When the Mets saw an exodus of key players leave at the beginning of the MLB offseason, they knew they had to go strong in acquiring big names to apeace the fans. However, they haven’t been able to do much.

Carlos Mendoza

Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets.

So, missing on Tucker would be another big blow to a team who thought that was close to a World Series. The reality is that after a second-half of the season collapse, the team is now closer to a rebuild to a contender.

Tucker already received an offer from the Mets

The Mets apparently are on the mix to get a two-time Gold Glove. However, that is not deterring them from trying to land Tucker. It’s time for Tucker to make a decision and if he goes to the Mets, he could become pretty much an instant icon.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
