Mike Tomlin’s predicted next job after Steelers exit with one NFL team already ruled out

Mike Tomlin’s NFL future will not be in the Pittsburgh Steelers, and one team has already been ruled out for his next role.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The news of Mike Tomlin’s leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers after nearly 20 years at the helm shook the NFL world. What many are now wondering is: what lies ahead for the coach from this point on?

Even amid the uncertainty of whether he will return to the sidelines anytime soon, one thing is clear: there is an AFC team that will almost certainly not have the privilege of hiring him. According to Armando Salguero on his X account, Tomlin is not expected to join the Miami Dolphins.

The senior NFL writer expanded on the report, noting that the HC will likely spend more time with his family while evaluating the options available to him. One possibility could be a role in television.

Mike Tomlin as a TV analyst?

Tomlin is no longer the Steelers’ head coach, and now questions swirl around what role he will take on next. The Athletic journalist Andrew Marchand revealed on his X account that the possibility of joining as a TV analyst is very real.

Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“If Tomlin wants to pursue a career in television, Fox Sports, ESPN, NBC and CBS all will have interest, according to sources briefed on their thinking. Fox Sports has not replaced Jimmy Johnson on its NFL Sunday show, while ESPN is gearing up for its Super Bowl coverage next season.

Mike Tomlin breaks silence on Pittsburgh Steelers exit after 19 seasons

Mike Tomlin breaks silence on Pittsburgh Steelers exit after 19 seasons

NBC Sports may make changes to its pregame show after next month’s Super Bowl, while CBS’ ‘NFL Today’ lost Matt Ryan to the Atlanta Falcons President’s job. Amazon Prime Video does not have any openings on its Thursday Night Football show, but can’t be entirely ruled out.”

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
