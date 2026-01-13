Aaron Rodgers receives clear message from Steelers players after Wild Card loss to Texans that sparked retirement rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the 2026 NFL Playoffs and that meant one thing: Aaron Rodgers might have played his last game ever. However, a couple of his key teammates are keen on seeing the quarterback play a little longer.

Cam Heyward, one of the team’s captains and best players, spoke about Rodgers after the game vs. Texans. “I’m not going to play GM right now,” Heyward said to the Washington Post. “If 8 wants to come back, he has a right to come back. I’d like to see him come back. But I’m not going to make that decision… I have a lot of respect for the organization and Aaron, he’s earned my respect for what he’s been through this year. And he’s a hell of a teammate.”

Another teammate that spoke on the matter was wide receiver DK Metcalf. “I’m gonna let everybody settle down and give him a month or two off, but hopefully he comes back,” Metcalf said via the team’s website. Metcalf was Rodgers’ best weapon this season for the Steelers. Rodgers hinted to what his future holds after the Steelers elimination against the Texans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How did Metcalf and Rodgers blended in 2025?

The two-time Pro Bowler arrived to the Steelers with huge promise, and to be fair, he was a bit underwhelming. Between inconsistency and disciplinary suspensions, Metcalf’s first season as a Steeler wasn’t as great as he anticipated. Still, he was the team’s best wide receiver by a mile. Metcalf had 850 yards with six touchdowns.

DK Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

The next best receiver was in fact running back Kenneth Gainwell with 486 yards, the same as tight end Pat Freiermuth. Calvin Austin III was the actual WR2 of the team and only had 372 yards all year. In conclusion, even if Metcalf didn’t come close to cracking the 1,000-yard treshold, he was still by far and away the best weapon Rodgers had in the passing game.

Advertisement

see also Mike Tomlin makes something clear about his future with Steelers after 2026 NFL playoff elimination

Steelers don’t seem to have a contingency plan for Rodgers

The fact that Metcalf and Heyward might want to have Rodgers back is supported by quite a simple thought: there is no next man up. If Rodgers retires, the Steelers would have to trust Will Howard, a sixth-round rookie who spent the season injured. The other plan is to give perennial backup Mason Rudolph a chance at the starting job, given that he is under contract in 2026.

Advertisement

If not, they will have to go and either draft another one (but the Steelers don’t have top-tier picks) or trade for someone, which brings no guarantee that they’ll land a quality player either. It’s a tough spot to be in for a franchise that has always been quite stable.