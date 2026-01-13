Trending topics:
NY Mets Rumors: Team reportedly pursues two-time Gold Glove winner amid Kyle Tucker’s uncertainty

The New York Mets are reportedly pursuing Kyle Tucker this offseason while also targeting a two-time Gold Glove winner.

By Santiago Tovar

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs bats against the Giants.
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesKyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs bats against the Giants.

Recent developments involving the New York Mets and Kyle Tucker highlight the team’s strategic moves as they reportedly extended an offer to Tucker for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, amidst a swirl of trade rumors, the Mets continue to actively seek additional players to enhance their roster.

A report from NYM News on X reveals that the Mets have inquired about two-time Gold Glove winner Brenton Doyle from the Colorado Rockies. “The Mets and Rockies have discussed a trade for CF Brenton Doyle, according to industry sources,” the report stated.

The rumor mill indicates that the New York’s franchise might consider additions akin to Luis Robert Jr. but with more budget-friendly options, as the Mets are reportedly determined to secure Tucker for the next season. This ambition underscores their strategic financial planning and roster enhancement efforts.

To maintain a competitive edge, the front office is reportedly pursuing cost-effective acquisitions, recognizing the substantial investment that a potential offer for Tucker would represent. With looming salary commitments in 2026, the Mets are meticulously managing their financial resources.

Brenton Doyle running

Brenton Doyle #9 of the Colorado Rockies runs.

Rumors connecting Tucker to the Mets

Fans hold high expectations for the possible addition of Tucker to the roster. However, they are aware of the challenges, as other formidable teams like the New York Yankees are in the mix to sign him, which reportedly made their stance clear on the former Cubs player.

NY Mets set final budget limit to pursue star Kyle Tucker as former NY Yankees’ Cody Bellinger remains in play

NY Mets set final budget limit to pursue star Kyle Tucker as former NY Yankees’ Cody Bellinger remains in play

Doyle’s potential role with the Mets

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Tucker, Doyle emerges as a viable target for the Mets’ center field, offering a promising addition to the roster despite belonging to one of last season’s less successful MLB teams. His defensive prowess could be a valuable asset for the team.

With a .233 batting average, .274 on-base percentage, .376 slugging percentage, 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, 117 hits, and 57 runs scored, Doyle’s performance could make a meaningful impact on the Mets. His opportunity to shine with a playoff-contending franchise enhances the team’s prospects as it approaches the regular season.

