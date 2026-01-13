Mike Tomlin extends brutal stat after Steelers 2026 NFL Playoff loss vs Texans in Wild Card Round

Mike Tomlin is known for two things: having a winning season every single year, and not being able to win a playoff game in a decade. Well, the two once again came to fruition but the latter one is the one that’s getting increasingly worse after the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Houston Texans.

The Steelers lost their seventh-straight playoff game, but even further than the streak, it’s how those losses are coming. The Steelers have been outscored by a combined score of 261-153, which amounts to an average of more than 15 points per game. In fewer words, while the Steelers get to the playoffs, they don’t even look like a playoff team.

The fact is that the Texans game was another blowout where the Steelers showed no signs of life. Despite the Steelers defense forcing three turnovers, the offense was not at the level needed. The unit ended up scoring just mere six points and having two turnovers of its own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rodgers also took another hit as well

The ironic thing about this Steelers team was that even when they have certified Hall of Famers as head coach and quarterback, both had huge pressure coming into the playoffs. Tomlin had the pressure of not winning a playoff game in almost a decade. As for Rodgers, he is 1-4 in his last five playoff games and the losses have been painful.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

Rodgers‘ career was always heavily criticized because his talent doesn’t match his playoff career. Regarded as one of the most talented quarterbacks of all time, the fact that he only won one Super Bowl in a 21-year-old career is underwhelming.

Advertisement

see also Steelers 2026 free agents: Aaron Rodgers, Kenneth Gainwell and other stars out of contract in Pittsburgh

Both Rodgers and Tomlin won’t be keeping it up

Even if Rodgers continues to play, his level is nowhere near to compete with the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. He is 42 years old and his better days are behind him. No team with Super Bowl expectations would sign him.

Advertisement

As for Tomlin, rumors state his next job won’t be putting him anywhere closer to a Super Bowl. Hence, the future on Tomlin is very cloudy. The fact is both Rodgers and Tomlin are Hall of Famers. But given how good their regular season output have been, both have arguably underachieved in the playoffs.