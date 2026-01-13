Chiefs lose running back to Jalen Hurts’ Eagles in 2026

Things certainly didn’t go as expected in Chiefs Kingdom. The early pre-playoff elimination made it clear that changes are needed, and the first moves are slowly starting to take shape in Kansas City. Starting in 2026, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will be without a running back, as he heads to Jalen Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles.

Insider Tom Pelissero revealed via his X account that Carson Steele is headed to the NFC to join the Eagles, according to an announcement from his agent, Randy Fisher. The former UCLA standout will be taking on a new chapter starting next season.

During the most recent campaign, Steele saw no regular-season game action beyond the preseason. In 2024, he logged 56 carries for 183 yards, failing to score a touchdown.

Long overshadowed by bigger-name talents such as Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, Steele will now look to carve out a much larger role in Philadelphia alongside with Jalen Hurts, aiming to finally prove that he belongs in the NFL.

Carson Steele #42 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Major changes are coming to Chiefs Kingdom

As the Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2026 offseason, the coaching staff is bracing for a significant shake-up. With his contract expiring and multiple teams like the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders showing interest, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is officially considering leaving Andy Reid to pursue a primary play-calling role or another head-coaching opportunity.

While Reid has publicly supported his assistant’s ambitions, the Chiefs are already vetting potential successors—including names like Eric Bieniemy and Kliff Kingsbury—to revitalize an offense that saw a statistical dip during the 2025 campaign.

Andy Reid at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

What will happen with Travis Kelce?

After a disappointing 2026 season, Kelce‘s future remains the biggest question mark in the building. While the team recently secured depth by re-signing Tre Watson to a reserve contract, the front office is giving their superstar all the time he needs to decide his next move.

With his contract officially expired and a potential media career looming, Travis Kelce still contemplating retirement as he weighs whether to return for one final run or walk away from the game.