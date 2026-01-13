Another Champions League winner set to compete against Lionel Messi, Inter Miami in MLS

Lionel Messi is gearing up for a new campaign following a historic year in which he led Inter Miami to the club’s first-ever MLS Cup title in 2025. While the Herons aim to defend their crown in 2026, reports indicate they will have to contend with another Champions League winner set to join the league for the upcoming season.

German forward Timo Werner, who was initially linked to Inter Miami as a potential replacement for Luis Suarez to bolster Messi’s title defense, is reportedly headed elsewhere. According to The Athletic’s Sebastian Stafford-Bloor and Tom Bogert, the San Jose Earthquakes are nearing a deal to sign the RB Leipzig striker. Werner is expected to occupy one of San Jose’s Designated Player slots as he makes the jump to North America.

The 29-year-old forward arrives in MLS seeking a career revival after struggling for consistent minutes and form at RB Leipzig. His recent struggles follow a difficult second stint in London with Tottenham Hotspur. Despite having won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, Werner’s subsequent move to Spurs saw him net just three goals across 41 appearances.

After his second stint in London failed to catch fire, Werner returned to Germany for a second spell with Leipzig, but the reunion hasn’t gone according to plan. The forward has logged only 13 minutes of Bundesliga action so far this season, failing to record a goal or an assist. With his role in Germany diminished, a fresh start in MLS appears to be the logical next step for the veteran striker.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig. (Getty Images)

In late December, following a loss to Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig managing director for sport Marcel Schafer spoke to Sky Sports Germany about Werner’s situation. “He has always conducted himself professionally and correctly,” Schäfer said. “That said, I believe that if he wants more minutes—and we’ve discussed this extensively with him—it may be time for a change“.

Inter Miami continue offseason roster overhaul

The Inter Miami front office has been working overtime this offseason to build a competitive squad around Lionel Messi for a packed 2026 schedule. The Herons are looking to solidify their depth as they compete across multiple fronts, including their maiden MLS Cup title defense.

Recently, Inter Miami confirmed a new Argentine teammate for Lionel Messi, securing the services of David Ayala from the Portland Timbers as a direct replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets. The 23-year-old midfielder joins a wave of recent acquisitions designed to fortify the defending champions’ roster. These include goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, defenders Facundo Mura and Micael, and Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon, who was signed to fill the void left by the retired Jordi Alba.

Despite the five new additions, Inter Miami remain active in the transfer market. The Herons are reportedly in ongoing negotiations to bring back several key figures from their 2025 MLS Cup run, including Argentine trio Rocco Rios Novo, Tadeo Allende, and Baltasar Rodriguez, all of whom played vital roles in the club’s championship-winning season.

