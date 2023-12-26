Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Saudi Professional League in your country

Al Ittihad and Al Nassr, prepare to lock horns in a highly-charged clash at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah. This 17th round encounter of the Saudi Pro League promises a fiery spectacle, with both teams harboring ambitions of climbing the league table and claiming bragging rights in this historic rivalry.

[Watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr online free in the US on Fubo]

Al Ittihad are going through a losing streak, they lost two games against Damac 1-3 and recently against Al Raed 1-3 at home. They are in the 6th spot of the standings with 28 points and a record of 8-4-5.

Al Nassr are 10 points away from the first spot which is taken by Al Hilal with 50 points. The last two weeks were good for Al Nassr with victories against Al Riyadh SC 4-1 and Al Ettifaq 3-1, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring goals in both games.

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Al Ittihad and Al Nassr play for the 2023-2024 Saudi Professional League on Tuesday, December 26 at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah. Beyond the immediate clash, this match has significant implications for the title race. A win for Al Nassr would see them close the gap on leaders Al Hilal, while Al Ittihad’s hopes of a late surge towards the top four will receive a major boost with a victory.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM December 27

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 12:00 AM December 27

Indonesia: 1:00 AM December 27

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 AM December 27

Malaysia: 2:00 AM December 27

Mexico: 12:00 AM December 27

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM December 27

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM December 27

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Brazil: BandSports

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN Germany, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Sporty TV

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: SPOTV2

Kenya: Sporty TV, Azam Sports 2 HD

Malaysia: SPOTV2

Philippines: SPOTV2

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: SPOTV2

South Africa: Sporty TV

Spain: Movistar+, Cuatro, Mitele Plus

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: DAZN

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2