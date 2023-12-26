Al Ittihad and Al Nassr, prepare to lock horns in a highly-charged clash at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah. This 17th round encounter of the Saudi Pro League promises a fiery spectacle, with both teams harboring ambitions of climbing the league table and claiming bragging rights in this historic rivalry.
Al Ittihad are going through a losing streak, they lost two games against Damac 1-3 and recently against Al Raed 1-3 at home. They are in the 6th spot of the standings with 28 points and a record of 8-4-5.
Al Nassr are 10 points away from the first spot which is taken by Al Hilal with 50 points. The last two weeks were good for Al Nassr with victories against Al Riyadh SC 4-1 and Al Ettifaq 3-1, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring goals in both games.
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time
Al Ittihad and Al Nassr play for the 2023-2024 Saudi Professional League on Tuesday, December 26 at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah. Beyond the immediate clash, this match has significant implications for the title race. A win for Al Nassr would see them close the gap on leaders Al Hilal, while Al Ittihad’s hopes of a late surge towards the top four will receive a major boost with a victory.
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming
