Cristiano Ronaldo has more social media followers than some countries' populations

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit one billion social media followers, according to a report from Transfermarkt. CR7 now has more followers than some of the world's superpowers.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

By Kelvin Loyola

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular athletes of all time, and the proof is in his social media following. CR7 reached the milestone of one billion followers across his social platforms. Ronaldo’s YouTube account has been setting records since its launch.

Transfermarkt conducted a report comparing the populations of some of the most significant countries in the world to Cristiano Ronaldo’s social media following. 

The results highlight the global scale of CR7’s popularity, underscoring his status as one of the most influential people in history.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Social Media Following Compared to Country Populations

Cristiano Ronaldo ranks third with one billion followers, behind the populations of two superpowers: India (1.45 billion) and China (1.42 billion). The United States comes in fourth with a population of 345 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion on July 05, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany.

Ronaldo has more social media followers than the populations of Brazil, Russia, Mexico, Japan, Egypt, Iran, and Germany. 

To put it in perspective, the country of Uruguay has a population of 3.6 million. CR7’s social media following is equivalent to 277 times the population of Uruguay.

