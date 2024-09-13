Cristiano Ronaldo has more social media followers than some countries' populations

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit one billion social media followers, according to a report from Transfermarkt. CR7 now has more followers than some of the world's superpowers.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular athletes of all time, and the proof is in his social media following. CR7 reached the milestone of one billion followers across his social platforms. Ronaldo’s YouTube account has been setting records since its launch.

Transfermarkt conducted a report comparing the populations of some of the most significant countries in the world to Cristiano Ronaldo’s social media following.

The results highlight the global scale of CR7’s popularity, underscoring his status as one of the most influential people in history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Social Media Following Compared to Country Populations

Cristiano Ronaldo ranks third with one billion followers, behind the populations of two superpowers: India (1.45 billion) and China (1.42 billion). The United States comes in fourth with a population of 345 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion on July 05, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany.

Advertisement

Ronaldo has more social media followers than the populations of Brazil, Russia, Mexico, Japan, Egypt, Iran, and Germany.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s dig at PSG while discussing Kylian Mbappe’s role at Real Madrid

To put it in perspective, the country of Uruguay has a population of 3.6 million. CR7’s social media following is equivalent to 277 times the population of Uruguay.