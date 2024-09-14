Cristiano Ronaldo delivers honest message on why coaching isn’t in his future after retirement

Portugal star and current Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his concern for the new generation of soccer players and shared his thoughts on the possibility of becoming a coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest legends of world soccer and Portugal, has expressed his concern about the future of the sport. In a recent interview, the Portuguese star criticized the new generation of soccer players, questioning their attitude and dedication towards more experienced players.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, believes that young soccer players are too focused on social media and their public image, rather than concentrating on improving their game and achieving excellence. The Portuguese has been candid about his thoughts on the possibility of becoming a coach in the future.

“It will be difficult for me one day to be a coach because I have no passion for this generation,” he began, speaking to Rio Ferdinand. “It’s difficult, especially in soccer, because they don’t take into account our advice based on our experience. They think they know everything; they believe phones will give them a good education—TikTok, Instagram,” Ronaldo questioned.

“I have other things to worry about—another chapter of my life that involves the business side, which excites me. It will be a challenge for me to learn about areas I don’t know and to become more involved in my business, and I think that will be good,” said Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring Portugal’s second goal during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A1 match between Portugal and Scotland at Estadio da Luz. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s next chapter

With retirement drawing ever closer, Cristiano Ronaldo has begun to explore new opportunities outside of soccer. However, his passion for the game remains intact, and he is likely to continue being involved in the sport in some capacity, whether as a commentator, ambassador, or even as a coach in the future.

Ronaldo vs. Ten Hag: The controversy continues

Ronaldo’s criticism of the new generation of footballers adds to his recent controversies with former Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. The Portuguese accused the Dutch coach of lacking ambition and not fighting for titles.

Ten Hag, for his part, responded to Ronaldo’s criticism forcefully, reminding everyone that the Portuguese is no longer part of the team and that Manchester United is focused on the future.