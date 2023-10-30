Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 King Cup in your country

Al Nassr will face off against Al Ittifaq this Tuesday, October 31 in what will be the 2023/2024 King Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Al Nassr is one of the contenders to win all the competitions they are participating in this season. Nothing less can be expected from a team that boasts players of the caliber of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, who are true global soccer stars.

Currently, they are determined to continue their quest for another title, as they are simultaneously competing for the local league and the AFC Champions League. Their upcoming opponents will be Al Ittifaq, a team whose primary focus is undoubtedly this tournament, given their relatively lower standing in the local league.

Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:45 AM

Mexico: 8:45 AM

Saudi Arabia: 5:45 PM

United States: 10:45 AM (ET)

Al Nassr vs Al Ittifaq: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV, Claro Sports

Mexico: ESPN Mexico

Saudi Arabia: SSC

USA: FOX