Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 7, 2024

Al Nassr will face Al Raed as part of Matchday 23 in the Saudi Pro League. The game is scheduled for Thursday, March 7th at Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Raed online FREE in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr are practically out of the title race after a disappointing 4-4 draw against Al Hazem. Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t play as he was suspended due to the obscene gesture made towards fans of Al Shabab chanting for Lionel Messi. Now, trailing Al Hilal by nine points in the standings, they cannot fail.

Meanwhile, Al Raed arrive with a streak of 3 games without a win and sit in 15th place on the table in Saudi Arabia with just 20 points. They are aiming for one of the biggest surprises of the season.

Al Nassr vs Al Raed: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2 PM

Australia: 3 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bangladesh: 11 PM

Canada: 12 PM (ET)

France: 6 PM

Germany: 6 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 5 PM

Italy: 6 PM

Malaysia: 1 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 11 AM

Netherlands: 6 PM

Nigeria: 6 PM

Portugal: 5 PM

South Africa: 7 PM

Spain: 6 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 5 PM

United States: 12 PM (ET)

How to Watch Al Nassr vs Al Raed in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Shahid

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD

Indonesia: Shahid

Ireland: Shahid

Italy: SI Solo Calcio

Malaysia: Shahid

Mexico: Shahid

Netherlands: Shahid

Nigeria: Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, StarTimes App

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: marca.com

UAE: Shahid

UK: DAZN, DAZN1

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2