Al Nassr will face Al Raed as part of Matchday 23 in the Saudi Pro League. The game is scheduled for Thursday, March 7th at Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.
Al Nassr are practically out of the title race after a disappointing 4-4 draw against Al Hazem. Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t play as he was suspended due to the obscene gesture made towards fans of Al Shabab chanting for Lionel Messi. Now, trailing Al Hilal by nine points in the standings, they cannot fail.
Meanwhile, Al Raed arrive with a streak of 3 games without a win and sit in 15th place on the table in Saudi Arabia with just 20 points. They are aiming for one of the biggest surprises of the season.
Al Nassr vs Al Raed: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2 PM
Australia: 3 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 11 PM
Canada: 12 PM (ET)
France: 6 PM
Germany: 6 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 5 PM
Italy: 6 PM
Malaysia: 1 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 11 AM
Netherlands: 6 PM
Nigeria: 6 PM
Portugal: 5 PM
South Africa: 7 PM
Spain: 6 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 5 PM
United States: 12 PM (ET)
How to Watch Al Nassr vs Al Raed in your Country
Argentina: Shahid
Australia: 10 Play
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD
Indonesia: Shahid
Ireland: Shahid
Italy: SI Solo Calcio
Malaysia: Shahid
Mexico: Shahid
Netherlands: Shahid
Nigeria: Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, StarTimes App
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: marca.com
UAE: Shahid
UK: DAZN, DAZN1
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2
