Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 5

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will receive Al-Wehda in the Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

By Leonardo Herrera

Al Nassr will face off against Al-Wehda in the Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. This guide covers everything you need to know about the game, from the venue details to the different ways you can catch the action live, whether on TV or through streaming options in your country.

Al Nassr are riding high after a crucial victory on Matchday 4, which not only pushed them closer to the top of the standings but also came against one of the toughest opponents in the league, Al-Ettifaq. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates understand that to remain in contention for the title, they must continue stacking wins and maintaining their momentum.

Next up for Al Nassr is a clash with Al Wehda, a team desperate for points but for different reasons. With just 4 points so far, Al Wehda are hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone and will be eager to secure a result that helps them pull away from the bottom of the table.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:20 PM
Australia: 1:20 AM (September 28)
Bangladesh: 9:20 PM
Canada: 11:20 AM
France: 5:20 PM
Germany: 5:20 PM
India: 8:50 PM
Indonesia: 11:20 PM
Ireland: 4:20 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:20 PM
Mexico: 9:20 AM
Netherlands: 5:20 PM
Nigeria: 4:20 PM
Portugal: 4:20 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:20 PM
South Africa: 5:20 PM
Spain: 5:20 PM
UAE: 7:20 PM
UK: 4:20 PM
United States: 11:20 AM (ET)

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo pulled off new celebration in Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq

Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Australia: 10 Play
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital, FUSSBALL
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, Vision+, SPOTV Asia
Malaysia: SPOTV Asia
Mexico: Azteca Sports Live
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Sporty TV
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: SSC, Shahid, GOBX
South Africa: StarTimes App Sporty TV
Spain: marca.com
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
UK: DAZN UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

