Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 5

Al Nassr will face off against Al-Wehda in the Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. This guide covers everything you need to know about the game, from the venue details to the different ways you can catch the action live, whether on TV or through streaming options in your country.

[Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Al Nassr are riding high after a crucial victory on Matchday 4, which not only pushed them closer to the top of the standings but also came against one of the toughest opponents in the league, Al-Ettifaq. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates understand that to remain in contention for the title, they must continue stacking wins and maintaining their momentum.

Next up for Al Nassr is a clash with Al Wehda, a team desperate for points but for different reasons. With just 4 points so far, Al Wehda are hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone and will be eager to secure a result that helps them pull away from the bottom of the table.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:20 PM

Australia: 1:20 AM (September 28)

Bangladesh: 9:20 PM

Canada: 11:20 AM

France: 5:20 PM

Germany: 5:20 PM

India: 8:50 PM

Indonesia: 11:20 PM

Ireland: 4:20 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:20 PM

Mexico: 9:20 AM

Netherlands: 5:20 PM

Nigeria: 4:20 PM

Portugal: 4:20 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:20 PM

South Africa: 5:20 PM

Spain: 5:20 PM

UAE: 7:20 PM

UK: 4:20 PM

United States: 11:20 AM (ET)

Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital, FUSSBALL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, Vision+, SPOTV Asia

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Mexico: Azteca Sports Live

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Sporty TV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: SSC, Shahid, GOBX

South Africa: StarTimes App Sporty TV

Spain: marca.com

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

UK: DAZN UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports