Al Nassr vs Diriyah: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Saudi Pro League game on October 9, 2026

Al Nassr host Diriyah at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh for Matchday 8 of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season. Cristiano Ronaldo's side are looking to return to winning ways and strengthen their title challenge. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Al Nassr vs Diriyah Tournament Saudi Pro League Date Friday, October 9, 2026 Time 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Deportes Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Al Nassr vs Diriyah in the USA

In the United States, viewers can watch the game on FOX Deportes and FOX Soccer Plus, with streaming options available through Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch Al Nassr vs Diriyah for free?

Yes, eligible new subscribers may be able to watch Al Nassr vs Diriyah through a 5-day free trial of Fubo. The service carries the Saudi Pro League through its soccer channel offerings, including FOX Soccer Plus.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Al Nassr enter Matchday 8 looking to close the gap on the top of the Saudi Pro League standings. Ange Postecoglou‘s team sit third with 16 points from seven matches, two behind leaders Al Hilal. After drawing 1-1 against Al Khaleej in their most recent league outing, Al Nassr need a victory to keep pace in the title race and build momentum at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr after winning the Saudi Pro League game (Source: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Diriyah, meanwhile, have collected 11 points from their first seven matches and occupy eighth place in their first Saudi Pro League campaign after promotion. Bruno Lage‘s side have shown they can compete at this level, but a positive result against one of the league’s strongest clubs would be a significant statement. With five points separating the teams, Diriyah have an opportunity to move closer to the top end of the table.

Advertisement

Al Nassr vs Diriyah: Predicted Lineups

Al Nassr (4-4-2): Bento; Saad Al Nasser, Abdulelah Al Amri, Inigo Martinez, Nawaf Boushal; Sadio Mane, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Samu Costa, Angelo Gabriel; Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

Diriyah (4-3-3): Nikola Vasilj; Hussain Alsebyani, Berat Djimsiti, Chancel Mbemba, Abdulaziz Al Faraj; Enzo Millot, Idrissa Gueye, Abdulelah Al Malki; Adil Boulbina, Darwin Nunez, Clayton Diandy.

What time is the Al Nassr vs Diriyah match?

Al Nassr vs Diriyah kicks off on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match is part of Matchday 8 of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season.

Advertisement