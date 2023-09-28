Matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League has a very followed candidate aiming to stay close to the leaders. This confrontation involves Al Ta’ee facing Al Nassr at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Al Ta’ee vs Al Nassr online free in the US on Fubo]
Al Ta’ee have had a disappointing start of the season thus far as the appear in the middle of the standings with just two victories in seven matches. They are coming with two matchups without winning.
Al Nassr didn’t have the beginning they were hoping for while they want to become champions. However, the team led by Cristiano Ronaldo has been great lately with five consecutive victories in this competition.
Al Ta’ee vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time
Al Ta’ee will confront Al Nassr at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League this Friday, September 29.
Australia: 1:00 AM (September 30)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 5:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:00 PM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 6:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Poland: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 5:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM (ET)
How to watch Al Ta’ee vs Al Nassr in your country
Australia: 10 Play
Bangladesh:SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: DAZN Belgium
Brazil: Canal GOAT, BandSports
Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia
France: DAZN France, Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Ghana: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Indonesia: SPOTV
International: DAZN, Shahid
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Malaysia: SPOTV
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Poland: Polsat Sport News
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia
Singapore: SPOTV
South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium,StarTimes App
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United States: Fubo (free trial), FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2