Al Ta’ee vs Al Nassr: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League in your country

Matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League has a very followed candidate aiming to stay close to the leaders. This confrontation involves Al Ta’ee facing Al Nassr at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Al Ta’ee vs Al Nassr online free in the US on Fubo]

Al Ta’ee have had a disappointing start of the season thus far as the appear in the middle of the standings with just two victories in seven matches. They are coming with two matchups without winning.

Al Nassr didn’t have the beginning they were hoping for while they want to become champions. However, the team led by Cristiano Ronaldo has been great lately with five consecutive victories in this competition.

Al Ta’ee vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Al Ta’ee will confront Al Nassr at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League this Friday, September 29.

Australia: 1:00 AM (September 30)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 6:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Al Ta’ee vs Al Nassr in your country

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh:SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium

Brazil: Canal GOAT, BandSports

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

France: DAZN France, Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: SPOTV

International: DAZN, Shahid

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Malaysia: SPOTV

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Poland: Polsat Sport News

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia

Singapore: SPOTV

South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium,StarTimes App

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United States: Fubo (free trial), FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2