Matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League has a candidate looking to continue with a promising form. This confrontation involves Al Hilal facing Al Shabab at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Al Hilal are among the best teams so far in the standings, being the only club who remains undefeated in the league. Led by Neymar headlining the attack, they are coming off a victory against Al Jabalain at the King Cup of Champions.
Al Shabab may not be very high in the standings after seven matches, but their present is far better that how things started for them. Their recent performances is boosted by two consecutive victories in this competition.
Al Hilal vs Al Shabab: Kick-Off Time
Al Hilal will confront Al Shabab at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League this Friday, September 29.
Australia: 4:00 AM (September 30)
Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (September 30)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (September 30)
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (September 30)
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM (September 30)
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Shabab in your country
Australia: 10 Play
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD
Belgium: DAZN Belgium
Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia
France: DAZN France, Canal+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique,Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
India: SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD
Indonesia: SPOTV
International: DAZN, Shahid
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Malaysia: SPOTV
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes Sports Premium
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia
Singapore: SPOTV
South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium,StarTimes App
Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live
United States: Fubo (free trial), FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App