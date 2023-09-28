Al Hilal vs Al Shabab: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League in your country

Matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League has a candidate looking to continue with a promising form. This confrontation involves Al Hilal facing Al Shabab at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Al Hilal vs Al Shabab online free in the US on Fubo]

Al Hilal are among the best teams so far in the standings, being the only club who remains undefeated in the league. Led by Neymar headlining the attack, they are coming off a victory against Al Jabalain at the King Cup of Champions.

Al Shabab may not be very high in the standings after seven matches, but their present is far better that how things started for them. Their recent performances is boosted by two consecutive victories in this competition.

Al Hilal vs Al Shabab: Kick-Off Time

Al Hilal will confront Al Shabab at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League this Friday, September 29.

Australia: 4:00 AM (September 30)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (September 30)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (September 30)

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (September 30)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM (September 30)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Shabab in your country

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Belgium: DAZN Belgium

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

France: DAZN France, Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique,Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

India: SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Indonesia: SPOTV

International: DAZN, Shahid

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Malaysia: SPOTV

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes Sports Premium

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia

Singapore: SPOTV

South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium,StarTimes App

Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live

United States: Fubo (free trial), FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App