A grand total of $7.36bn was spent during the summer transfer window as reported by FIFA. A lot of the spending came from the usual places but also had the big arrival of the Saudi Pro League. Agents took home a record high of $696.6m in agent fees during the red-hot summer.



The Saudi spending spree accounts for 10 percent of the total summer transfer window; it was the first time a confederation other than UEFA contributed such a high percentage.





The Saudi Pro League only ranked behind the Premier League in total spend during the summer here are how the other leagues stacked up in comparison.



Summer transfer fee spending



The Premier League spent just under $2bn in summer transfers followed by the Saudi Pro League that spent $873m in the summer for top talents like Neymar and Jota. $858m was spent by teams in France followed by Germany with $760m.



Spanish teams spent half that with a total spend of $405m, while Germany was the first country to have a total sum of $1.11bn earned from transfer sales during the summer.