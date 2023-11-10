Matchday 13 of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League will bring us an exciting clash between Al Nassr and Al Wahda on Saturday, November 11. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to take the field after missing his team’s recent AFC Champions League win over Al Duhail.
Luis Castro’s men head into this clash in second place of the standings with 28 points, seven shy of leaders Al Hilal, who are absolutely flying in the competition with 11 wins and 2 draws.
Al Nassr are riding on a three-game winning streak, but their record (W9-D1-L2) is still not good enough to leapfrog Neymar’s team. Therefore the upcoming match is a must-win for them.
Al-Wahda, however, will play at home so they hope to upset Ronaldo and company. They are currently eighth in the table with 16 points, seven shy of relegation.
Al Wahda vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3 PM
Australia: 5 AM (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 12 AM (Sunday)
Belgium: 7 PM
Brazil: 3 PM
Canada: 1 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 7 PM
Denmark: 7 PM
Egypt: 8 PM
France: 7 PM
Germany: 7 PM
Ghana: 6 PM
Greece: 8 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2 AM (Sunday)
Ireland: 6 PM
Israel: 8 PM
Italy: 7 PM
Jamaica: 1 PM
Kenya: 9 PM
Malaysia: 2 AM (Sunday)
Mexico: 12 PM
Morocco: 7 PM
Netherlands: 7 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 7 PM
Norway: 7 PM
Philippines: 2 AM (Sunday)
Poland: 7 PM
Portugal: 6 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9 PM
Serbia: 7 PM
Singapore: 2 AM (Sunday)
South Africa: 8 PM
Spain: 7 PM
Sweden: 7 PM
Switzerland: 7 PM
UAE: 10 PM
UK: 6 PM
United States: 1 PM (ET)
How to Watch Al Wahda vs Al Nassr in your Country
Australia: 10 Play
Austria: sportdigital Sport1 Extra DAZN Austria
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 Sony LIV SONY TEN 2 HD
Brazil: Canal GOAT
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia
Germany: sportdigitalSport1 ExtraDAZN Germany
Ghana: Startimes Sports PremiumStarTimes App
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: SONY TEN 2SONY TEN 2 HDSony LIV
Indonesia: SPOTV
International: DAZN, Shahid
Kenya: Startimes Sports PremiumStarTimes AppAzam Sports HD
Malaysia: SPOTV
Nigeria: StarTimes AppStartimes Sports Premium
Philippines: SPOTV
Poland: Polsat Box GoPolsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Sport TV MultiscreenSport TV2
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia
Singapore: SPOTV
South Africa: Startimes Sports PremiumStarTimes App
Spain: marca.com
Switzerland: sportdigitalSport1 Extra
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fox Soccer Plus