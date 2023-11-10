Al Wahda vs Al Nassr: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-24 Saudi Pro League in your country

Matchday 13 of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League will bring us an exciting clash between Al Nassr and Al Wahda on Saturday, November 11. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to take the field after missing his team’s recent AFC Champions League win over Al Duhail.

Luis Castro’s men head into this clash in second place of the standings with 28 points, seven shy of leaders Al Hilal, who are absolutely flying in the competition with 11 wins and 2 draws.

Al Nassr are riding on a three-game winning streak, but their record (W9-D1-L2) is still not good enough to leapfrog Neymar’s team. Therefore the upcoming match is a must-win for them.

Al-Wahda, however, will play at home so they hope to upset Ronaldo and company. They are currently eighth in the table with 16 points, seven shy of relegation.

Al Wahda vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3 PM

Australia: 5 AM (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 12 AM (Sunday)

Belgium: 7 PM

Brazil: 3 PM

Canada: 1 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 7 PM

Denmark: 7 PM

Egypt: 8 PM

France: 7 PM

Germany: 7 PM

Ghana: 6 PM

Greece: 8 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 6 PM

Israel: 8 PM

Italy: 7 PM

Jamaica: 1 PM

Kenya: 9 PM

Malaysia: 2 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 12 PM

Morocco: 7 PM

Netherlands: 7 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 7 PM

Norway: 7 PM

Philippines: 2 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 7 PM

Portugal: 6 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9 PM

Serbia: 7 PM

Singapore: 2 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 8 PM

Spain: 7 PM

Sweden: 7 PM

Switzerland: 7 PM

UAE: 10 PM

UK: 6 PM

United States: 1 PM (ET)

How to Watch Al Wahda vs Al Nassr in your Country

Australia: 10 Play

Austria: sportdigital Sport1 Extra DAZN Austria

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 Sony LIV SONY TEN 2 HD

Brazil: Canal GOAT

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

Germany: sportdigitalSport1 ExtraDAZN Germany

Ghana: Startimes Sports PremiumStarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: SONY TEN 2SONY TEN 2 HDSony LIV

Indonesia: SPOTV

International: DAZN, Shahid

Kenya: Startimes Sports PremiumStarTimes AppAzam Sports HD

Malaysia: SPOTV

Nigeria: StarTimes AppStartimes Sports Premium

Philippines: SPOTV

Poland: Polsat Box GoPolsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Sport TV MultiscreenSport TV2

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia

Singapore: SPOTV

South Africa: Startimes Sports PremiumStarTimes App

Spain: marca.com

Switzerland: sportdigitalSport1 Extra

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fox Soccer Plus