Alajuelense take on Olimpia today at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela for the 2022 CONCACAF League Leg 2. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Alajuelense and Olimpia meet today in the 2022 CONCACAF League Leg 2. This game will take place at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela. The first game was hard, the second will be intense until the last minute.

Alajuelense have a small single goal disadvantage against Olimpia, but they had a long way to go to reach the final where they won in the semi-final against Motagua which was just as difficult as Olimpia.

Olimpia are favorites but during the first game of the final they allowed two goals as evidence of some defense issues. Although Olimpia won the first leg 3-2, the margin is very short and anything could happen in the second game.

Alajuelense vs Olimpia: Kick-Off Time

Alajuelense and Olimpia play for the 2022 CONCACAF League Leg 2 on Wednesday, November 2 at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela.

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 PM

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 PM

United States: 9:00 PM

Alajuelense vs Olimpia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Marca Claro, Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Costa Rica: Marca Claro, Fox Sports App, Star+, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte

Ecuador: Marca Claro, Star+

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App, Marca Claro

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial)., TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App