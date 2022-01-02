Alcoyano and Real Madrid will clash off at Estadio El Collao in the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 32. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Alcoyano will host Real Madrid at the Nuevo Estadio El Collao in Alcoy in Round of 32 of the 2021-22 Copa del Rey. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Spanish cup soccer match in the US.

This will be their fourth Campeonato de España meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Alcoyano have surprisingly grabbed a triumph once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 31, 2021, when the Deportivo shockingly grabbed a late extra-time 2-1 win at home in Alcoy, knocking the Whites out of the 2020-21 Copa del Rey campaign in the last 32 phase. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, this time in the 2021/2022 Copa del Rey.

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 32 game between Alcoyano and Real Madrid will be played on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Estadio El Collao in Alcoy.

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Alcoyano vs Real Madrid in Copa del Rey 2021-22

The game to be played between Alcoyano and Real Madrid in the last 32 stage of the 2021-22 Copa del Rey, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.