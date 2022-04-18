Osasuna and Real Madrid will play for Matchday 33 of La Liga 2021-22. Here, check out all about the game information: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 33 of La Liga 2021-22

Osasuna will have one of the most complicated games of the season against La Liga 2021-22 leaders, Real Madrid. This match is for Matchday 33 of La Liga 2021-22. Here, you will know when, where and how to watch this Spanish game in the United States.

Los Blancos are coming off strong from their last match against Sevilla. They were able to comeback from a 2-0 at the second half. Rodrygo, Nacho and Karim Benzema scored to clinch the victory. The team managed by Carlo Ancelotti is at the top of La Liga 2021-22 table. Real Madrid have won their last 5 away games.

On the other hand, Osasuna have won three out of the las 5 home games this season. Los Rojillos have conceded 1 goal in the last 3 home games. The team managed by Jagoba Arrasate rank 9th at the La Liga 2021-22 table. Their last face-off ended in a scoreless draw at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for Matchday 11 of La Liga 2021-22.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Date

Osasuna will face-off once again Real Madrid for Matchday 33 of La Liga 2021-22 on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Time by states in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The match to be held at El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain between Osasuna and Real Madrid will be available in the United States on ESPN+.