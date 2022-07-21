Aldosivi will host River Plate for Matchday 10 of the 2022 Argentine League. Find out about when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

River Plate will visit Aldosivi at the Estadio Jose Maria Minella in Mar del Plata for Matchday 10 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will have the detailed information about this Argentine League game such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, this game will be available to watch on Paramount + (Free Trial).

Aldosivi have one of the worst performances of the 2022 Argentine League so far. The team managed by Martín Palermo has lost three of the last five games. Also, Aldosivi have won just once among those games. In fact, their last home game was a 1-0 loss to Atletico Tucuman.

Whereas River Plate have been inconsistent lately. The team managed by Marcelo Gallardo seems to have some internal unresolved issues. Although, River Plate are one of the biggest clubs in Argentina, they haven't won three of their last five games. Therefore, this game may be an opportunity to win again.

Aldosivi vs River Plate: Date

Aldosivi and River Plate will play against each other at the Estadio Jose Maria Minella in Mar del Plata on Sunday, July 24, 2022 for Matchday 10 of the 2022 Argentine League. Both teams seek a win to step out of their current bad streaks in the 2022 Argentine League.

Aldosivi vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Aldosivi vs River Plate in the US

Aldosivi will play against River Plate on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET) for Matchday 10 of the 2022 Argentine League at the Estadio Jose Maria Minella. This Argentine League game will be available to watch on Paramount+ (Free Trial) for the US. Another option is ViX.