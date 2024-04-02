Manchester United sensation Alejandro Garnacho has once again shown his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. In a recent Instagram post, the 21-year-old posed for a picture while doing the Portuguese star’s celebration.

While the post was originally made by Brazilian influencer Luva de Pedreiro, who is also seen hitting Ronaldo‘s celebration next to Garnacho, the Argentina international accepted the collab invitation so that the picture appears on his profile as well.

The post immediately went viral, as fans started to notice other interesting things from the picture. For instance, users spotted a framed picture of Ronaldo’s goal in the 2008 UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea in Garnacho’s room.

Garnacho got to play with Ronaldo

It’s not a secret that Garnacho is a huge admirer of CR7, who also seemed to take the youngster under his wing during their time together at Old Trafford. Garnacho made his first appearances for the senior squad during the 2021-22, when Ronaldo returned to the club.

The winger established himself in the first team the following season, but Cristiano left halfway through the campaign. As his playing time dropped and the club struggled, the disgruntled striker agreed to rescind his contract in November 2022.

Even so, Garnacho still had time to create unforgettable memories next to Ronaldo, who gifted the youngster the ball of his 60th hat-trick, for instance. They also got to share the field and celebrate some goals together.

Garnacho also looks up to Messi

While the Spanish-born player is known for being a huge CR7 fan, he holds Lionel Messi in high regard as well. Just like he dedicated some Instagram posts to Ronaldo, Garnacho also looked happy the day he met Leo.

“Dreams really do come true,” Garnacho’s caption read as he shared a picture with Messi in March 2022, when he reported to training camp with the Argentine national team for the first time.