Alejandro Garnacho's emotional reaction to assisting Paulo Dybala in Argentina's win vs Chile

Alejandro Garnacho came on in the second half and assisted Paulo Dybala to complete Argentina's 3-0 win over Chile in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Paulo Dybala of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's third goal with teammate Alejandro Garnacho during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 05, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
© Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesPaulo Dybala of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's third goal with teammate Alejandro Garnacho during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 05, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

By Martín O’donnell

Argentina‘s 3-0 win over Chile in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday was quite special not only for Paulo Dybala, who scored with the No. 10 usually worn by Lionel Messi on his back, but also for Alejandro Garnacho.

The Manchester United sensation came on after 79 minutes for Lautaro Martinez, but his time on the field was enough for him to leave his mark on the game. In fact, Garnacho got to assist one of his idols.

Shortly after the 20-year-old provided an assist for Dybala’s goal in Buenos Aires, a picture of a young Garnacho with a Dybala shirt went viral on social media. And the winger even reacted to the picture with an emotional message: “Just football.”

The picture of a young Alejandro Garnacho with the Dybala jersey in 2016 went viral thanks to the winger’s brother, Roberto, who shared the photo on his X (formerly Twitter) account. A dream come true.

A special night both for Garnacho and Dybala with Argentina

The 3-0 victory against Chile was quite special for this promising duo on the Argentine national team. While Dybala got to score in his return to La Albiceleste after missing the 2024 Copa America, Garnacho got to play in Argentina for the first time.

Until today, the Manchester United youngster had only played for Argentina in China, Indonesia, Bolivia, and the United States. Will we see more of Dybala and Garnacho together on the international stage? With Angel Di Maria retired and Lionel Messi in his twilight years, fans hope a new duo is born in Argentina.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

