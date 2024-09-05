Argentina vs Chile LIVE: La Albiceleste to play without Lionel Messi

07:20PM Lionel Messi won't play against Chile

Lionel Messi won’t be part of Lionel Scaloni’s team against Chile. The Argentine captain is still recovering from an ankle injury. However, La Albiceleste don’t have a shortage of attacking power.

Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez are all available to play. As well as Giuliano Simeone, Valentín Castellanos, Alejandro Garnacho, and Matías Soulé.