Argentina vs Chile LIVE: La Albiceleste to play without Lionel Messi

Argentina will face Chile, without Lionel Messi, in a key match for Matchday 7 the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. We have all the key details to ensure you catch every moment of the action with the live update of the game.
- Argentina vs Chile: Lineups for Matchday 7 of South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
By Natalia Lobo
Lionel Messi won't play against Chile
Lionel Messi won’t be part of Lionel Scaloni’s team against Chile. The Argentine captain is still recovering from an ankle injury. However, La Albiceleste don’t have a shortage of attacking power.
Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez are all available to play. As well as Giuliano Simeone, Valentín Castellanos, Alejandro Garnacho, and Matías Soulé.
Chile's confirmed line-up
Ricardo Gareca's Chile has confirmed the official line-up for the game:
Argentina to honor Angel Di María after retirement
One of the topics of the night will be the official goodbye to Angel Di María, who won’t be playing tonight, but who will receive a tribute after his decision to retire from the national team after the 2024 Copa America.
Ángel Di María retired from the national team (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Argentina are at the top of the table
Argentina are first with 15 points. They have won four of their last five matches of the qualifiers, only losing against Uruguay (2-0) back in November. They are, currently, two points ahead of La Celeste.
Tonight's referee
Venezuelan referee José Valenzuela will officiate tonight's clash between Argentina and Chile.
The last match that Valenzuela officiated involving Argentina was the opening game of the Copa América 2024, where the national team defeated Canada 2-0 in Atlanta.
The full officiating team for Argentina vs. Chile:
- Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (VEN)
- Assistant 1: Jorge Urrego (VEN)
- Assistant 2: Tulio Moreno (VEN)
- Fourth official: Alexis Herrera (VEN)
- VAR: Juan Soto (VEN)
- AVAR: Carlos López (VEN)
Kick-off time and how to watch
The clash between Argentina and Chile for the Matchday 7 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).
There will be several options to watch Argentina vs Chile in the USA: Fubo, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Sports Live, ViX.
Argentina host Chile for Matchday 7 of World Cup Qualifiers
Welcome to our live blog of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Argentina and Chile!
The two teams will face each other at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It’s the first time La Albiceleste will play at home since defending their Copa America title back in July.
Stay with us and don't miss a single thing!
