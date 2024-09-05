On the same night he's wearing the No. 10 shirt usually worn by Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala scored with his left foot in Argentina's 3-0 win over Chile.

Paulo Dybala scored a special goal to complete Argentina‘s 3-0 win against Chile in the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. With the No. 10 shirt usually worn by Lionel Messi, the AS Roma star also scored with his left foot.

“I know this is not my shirt, it is Leo’s,” Dybala told TyC Sports in his postgame interview. For a moment, the 30-year-old made it look like Messi was playing in Buenos Aires tonight.

Let’s keep in mind the Inter Miami star wasn’t called up for the September international break due to the ankle injury he suffered during the 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia.

But instead of saving the iconic No. 10, Lionel Scaloni and his staff decided to let Dybala have the chance to wear this emblematic jersey. And the former Juventus star was up to it.

Scaloni, Mac Alister echoe Dybala’s sentiment: Messi still owns Argentina’s No. 10

Speaking to the media ahead of the September double-fixture, Scaloni let everyone know Messi is still Argentina’s No. 10, even if it was the turn for other players to wear it during his absence in the World Cup Qualifiers.

“When Messi hasn’t been available, the number 10 has been worn by Correa and other players. It’s not an issue; we know the 10 has an owner,” Scaloni said in reference to Messi.

Another Argentine World Cup champion who made this clear was Alexis Mac Alister, who stated: “Take care of the shirt? (Messi’s 10) No, the number 10 is Messi’s and no one else’s.”

Dybala sees it that way too, but in the meantime, he’s proving the shirt is in good hands. After helping Argentina thrash Chile, the midfielder will be looking to leave his mark against Colombia on Tuesday, Sep. 10.